BETTY MARIE JOHNSON CLONCH, 82 of Summersville died Sunday April 12, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late George Robert and Mary Jane Pierson Thompson and was born at Richwood May 1, 1937. Betty was a former employee of Modern Appliance, Heilig Myers Furniture and retired from State Farm Insurance in Summersville. She was a charter member of the Southern Baptist Fellowship in Summersville.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband's Johnny Johnson and Daniel M. Clonch as well as her brother Harold Lee Thompson.
Surviving are Step-Son George (Donna) Clonch Rio Grande, Ohio; 2 Step-Daughters, Beverly (David) Boggs Canvas, and Susan (Hoye) Ryan Union; Brother, Ernest Kenneth Thompson Collinsville, Illinois; and many Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday April 15th in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin with Pastor Delbert Walker officiating.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
