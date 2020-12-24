On the 22 day of December, 2020, BETTY MARIE PREAST, loving wife and mother, went to be her Lord and Savior. Betty was born on June 23, 1932 in Swiss, North Carolina to Fletcher Crowder and Grace Honeycutt Crowder. On August 3, 1953 she married Donald Preast and they shared 67 wonderful years together.
Betty loved playing the piano and singing in the church choir. She was an active member of the Lovers Leap Baptist Church serving in the music ministry, the Hopewell Baptist Association Ladies Circle, the Nursing home ministry, and Vacation Bible School program. She also taught Sunday school for several years.
Betty was preceded in death by her father Fletcher, and her mother Grace. She is survived by her husband Donald, her three children, Teresa (Paul) Lessin, Donna Watts, Steven (Lois) Preast, thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Elizabeth Koontz, Emma Stone, Rhonda Wilson, Becky Rhodes, and the Hospice staff of Southern West Virginia.
Celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Restlawn Mausoleum Chapel, Victor, WV with Pastor Milburn Pack officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am until time of service at the mausoleum chapel.
In lieu of flowers, Betty's family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Arrangements made by Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted, WV.