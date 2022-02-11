BETTY MARSHALL, 93, of Charleston passed away February 8, 2022 at the Genesis Marmet Center following a long illness.
She was a retired secretary and office manager for Patterson Dental and loved to Quilt.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clyde A. Marshall; parents, Hub and Ollie Kees Bane; sister, Erma Harless; and brothers, Thomas and John Bane.
Surviving are her daughters, Patricia Reese (David) of Melbourne, Florida, Connie Mullins of Malden; brother, Ronald Bane of Fallsview; grandchildren, Chad Moore (Julie) of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Travis Cox (Alene) and Paul David Reese (Brooksana) all of Charleston; great grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Lynsey) of Concord, North Carolina, Cody Moore of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Travis Cox of Huntington and Zane Cox of Charleston; great-great-grandchildren, Landon and Jack Thomas, Brynlee Moore all of Concord, North Carolina and Adrain Reese of Belle; and lovingly known as 'Boo Boo' to her several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London with Robb Majors officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and management at the Genesis Marmet Center, Kanawha Hospice Care and Linda Berger.