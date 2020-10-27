BETTY MAY LOVETT, 91, of Hurricane, WV departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Born February 16, 1929 in Putnam County WV she was the daughter of O'dell & Bessie May.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Lovett, daughter Marian Michels, son Bobby Lovett, brother Charles May and nephew Jeff Dunlap.
She is survived by her sister Jane Larrabee, sister-in-law Phyllis May, daughter Becky Akers, 7 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews.
Graveside service will be 1 Wednesday, October 28, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Pastor Phil Bower officiating.