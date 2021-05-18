Thank you for Reading.

BETTY MAYS, 86, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2021, with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at Dunbar Church of Christ, 309 15th Street, Dunbar, WV 25064. Friends may gather following the service, at the church, until 3 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

