BETTY MCCRARY WEBB of Federal Way, Washington, she passed from this life into the arms of her precious Lord and Saviour, January 17, 2021.
She was born February 4, 1931 to the late R. C. McCrary and Glenna Caldwell McCrary.
Betty was a graduate from Stonewall Jackson High School and Morris Harvey College, where she was a cheerleader.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Webb, son Joseph McCrary Webb, sister, Emmajean Snyder.
Betty is survived by a son, Timothy Webb, daughter, Mendy Pyfer, sister Sally McCrary Neeley, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was in Auburn, WA.
Information provided by Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, WV.