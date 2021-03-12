BETTY PARKINS, 92, of South Charleston, passed away on March 7, 2021 at Glasgow Health and Rehab.
She was born in Cabin Creek on June 30, 1928 to the late Hazel and Theo Turner, Sr. She graduated from Charleston High School and was a member of Central United Methodist Church and St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crafting including drawing and painting as well. In later years she enjoyed word puzzles, reading and playing solitaire.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Doyle Parkins; sister Beulah Carroll; brothers, Bob and Leslie Turner.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Pam (Bob) Estep of Charleston and Kristy (Denis) Smith of Westerville, Ohio; sons, Jay (Becky) Parkins and Sam (Sheila) Parkins, of Charleston; grandchildren, Phillip and Lee Estep, Kara Smith, Sarah Stewart, Rob (Jenny) Stewart, and Jarrod Lanham; great grandchildren, Katie and Cam McQuerry, Beau Stewart, Andrea Jarrett, and Olivia Lanham; great great granddaughter, Evalynn Jarrett; brother, Jim Turner of Aurora, Colorado.
Special thanks to the staff of Good Living Assisted Care and Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests making a donation to a charity of your choice in Betty's memory.
A service to Honor the Life of Betty will be held at 11 am, Monday, March 15, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. Friends may visit from 3 to 5 pm, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.