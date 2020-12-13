Betty Robson Manhan

BETTY ROBSON MAHAN, age 93, passed away December 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Mahan, her two sisters, Pauline Wilkerson, Virginia Robson, her brother, Houghton Robson of Venice, Florida and her son, Harry Mahan. She is survived by her earthly angels, Connie and Billy Payne of Rock Hill, South Carolina and a very special niece, Paula Legge of Alum Creek, West Virginia.
Betty was a native of Charleston, West Virginia and moved to Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1989. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 161 South Charleston WV. She was involved and participated in the Rock Hill Parks & Recreation Senior Sports program. She played the local games and was eligible to go to Florence, SC for the State Senior Sports and qualified in many of the sports to attend the National Senior Sports events.
She was a member of Tirzah Presbyterian Church USA, 180 Tirzah Road, York, SC 29745. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tirzah Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden fund.
Her memorial service will be private.