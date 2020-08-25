Betty (Rogers) Mooney

BETTY MOONEY (ROGERS) would like to announce that her work here is done. She received a call, an offer that she could not refuse and will not be returning. She is reunited with her husband Eugene Mooney and family and many friends. She is in a beautiful place where the streets are gold, a paradise of glory and beauty. She will be dancing the day away with her sisters.
She left instruction for her children and grandchildren to celebrate her mission here, she loved them with all her heart and taught them the values of life. Her job here is now over, do not mourn for her yet celebrate her homecoming. All her pain, suffering and tears have been replaced with eternal happiness.
She was born in Wallback, WV (Clay County) to the late Adam S. and Maggie Keeney Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene Mooney; Stepmother, Ella Rogers; sisters, Janette Ellis and Pauline Graham; brothers, Earl, Dennis, Andrew, Paul and Eugene Rogers. She will be so happy to see them ALL!!
Betty was retired from C & P Telephone Company and was a member of Morris Memorial Methodist Church, Charleston.
Betty fought a long and hard battle with Alzheimer's. The family is so very appreciative of her care at Paramount Senior Living, all the nurses and aides, especially Lisa Shull.
She leaves behind her son, Gary G. Mooney (Lynn) and daughter, Pamela J. Lewis (Bobby) of Winfield. Two grandchildren, Seth Lewis and Lindsey Thompson, AND her cat Cupcake.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Lower Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to A Passion For Purrs, 224 Brookhaven Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.
You may visit Betty's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Mooney family.