BETTY RUTH ATKINS, 83 of Marmet entered into her Saviors arms January 5, 2021.
Betty was a retired Elementary school teacher who touched the lives of many children in her 30 years of teaching. She was an amazing person who loved life, traveling, the beach, coffee, flowers & plants and especially cats. She will be missed deeply by all those who loved her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Carl & Ethel Atkins and sister in law Deloris Atkins.
She is survived by her beloved brother John H. Atkins of AL, nieces Jenny Edwards (and family) of TN and Rebecca Perry, also of AL. Betty was also close to the hearts of her dear friends Jane & Terry, Judy, Kay, and Monica.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or come spring, plant a flat of Betty's favorite flower, purple pansies, in her memory.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft & Hospice for their love & care of Betty.
