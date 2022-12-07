Thank you for Reading.

Betty Ruth Barnett
SYSTEM

BETTY RUTH BARNETT, 87 of Given, WV, passed away December 3, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital following a short illness.

She was born July 26, 1935 in Charleston, a daughter of the late Marvin and Susie Catherine Flint Haynes. She was a homemaker but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Betty was a member of the Pleasant View Methodist Church. Betty loved her church friends and neighbors and she so enjoyed having breakfast at the local restaurant to visit with all her friends. Porch sitting and watching her flowers grow in the summer was a favorite pastime.

Tags

Recommended for you