BETTY RUTH BARNETT, 87 of Given, WV, passed away December 3, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital following a short illness.
She was born July 26, 1935 in Charleston, a daughter of the late Marvin and Susie Catherine Flint Haynes. She was a homemaker but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Betty was a member of the Pleasant View Methodist Church. Betty loved her church friends and neighbors and she so enjoyed having breakfast at the local restaurant to visit with all her friends. Porch sitting and watching her flowers grow in the summer was a favorite pastime.
She loved her family more than anything and her family reciprocated that love by celebrating her birthdays and holidays and just enjoying time with her.
She is survived by her children Teresa Riccio, Jill (Art) Zammert and James Michael "Mike" Barnett; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Moore and "Baby Jay", Allison (A.J.) Walker, Justin Rawlings and Brea Rawlings, Ginger Colwell, Jacob and Annabelle Colwell.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Billy Joe Barnett and she was the last survivor of 10 siblings.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.