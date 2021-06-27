BETTY RUTH WALLEN McNEELY 91 of Prenter Road, Seth WV passed away June 25, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Thomas Hospital, South Charleston, WV.
She is preceded in death by her husband Herman.
Surviving are her daughters, Tonette and Ann (Terry ) in Florida; sister, Peggy Wolfe; four grandchildren, Scotty & Marty Shull, Michael Yeager, and Deborah Lambert; seven great grandchildren and a host of friends.
Betty is a member of the Seth Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Seth Church of Christ, PO Box 87, Seth, WV 25181, or Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston, WV.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 Memory Gardens, Madison, WV with Minister Mike Tincher officiating.
