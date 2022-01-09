BETTY SCHOLL WERDINE, 100, of Montgomery WV, passed away on December 17, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband Donald, she is survived by her daughters Stephanie Waters (Ed), Donna Henderson, and son Fred Werdine (Carrie). Betty was born in LaPorte, Indiana on September 11, 1921 to Fred and Gertrude Scholl. After graduating from St. Margret's School of Nursing in Gary, Indiana, she worked for three years for the American Red Cross taking care of polio patients, especially those confined to iron lungs.
After her marriage to Don Werdine in 1948, they moved to WV where she worked as an RN at the Hillside Clinic and Montgomery Hospital. She was involved in many activities in Montgomery. She served on the Park board for the city of Montgomery and was active in the City Council.
Betty's interests included playing cards, golf and travel. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, which she considered family, Terri, Janie and Betty Jo. She spent several months a year in Myrtle Beach, SC and developed many friends there.
Her love for her grandchildren, Aubrey, Matt, Jessica, Chris, Casey, Whitney, Andrew, Amy, Rebecca, and Kristin was unwavering. She supported them in their educational pursuits and encouraged them in their career and life choices. The last few years of her life she enjoyed spending time with her 10 great-grandchildren and was entertained by their antics.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Jerome's Cathloic Church on 1/15/22 at 12 Noon in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.