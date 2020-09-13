Betty Shelton

BETTY LEE SHELTON, 92, of Elkview, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital.
Betty was born in Charleston, WV to the late Nell Holly Richardson. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother and friend to all.
Betty was a 30 year employee for Ronk's Uniforms. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed traveling, camping and the outdoors.
She is preceded in death by husband William B. Shelton, along with her children Terry Lynn Shelton, William P. Harkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Sloan, Shirley DeForge, Deborah Shelton, Marjorie Sampson, son Jason Shelton and wife Jennifer and sister Vivian Forbes; her grandchildren Karl Sloan, Johnny Sloan, Tonya Miller, Anna Serrano, Russel Jones, Shane DeForge, Craig Givens, Mandy Larch, Joshua Murdock, Ashley Seacrist and Jacob Shelton. 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A service will be 12 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Button. Burial will follow at Collins Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
A special thanks to the CAMC General MICU Team that cared for our family. Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.