BETTY SUE MULLIGAN, age 88, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley on July 8, 2021.
She was born in Fayetteville on March 12, 1933 and was the daughter of June Ogden Woods Tygrett and Marion Alfred Tygrett. She was preceded in death by her parents, her eight brothers, three sisters and her twin brother.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years, Robert S. Mulligan and a great number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Betty was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star, she served 25 years on the cemetery board for Huse Memorial Park, was President of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and was President of the Mountaineers Club. She served on many committees, loved traveling with her husband, and researching family history.
Betty worked as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone and was Chief Operator prior to her retirement.
Services will be conducted at the Fayetteville Methodist Church on High Street on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the church from 10 - 11 a.m., Tuesday. Burial will follow at Huse Memorial Park on Park Drive. Nephews and Great Nephews will serve as Pallbearers.
In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Fayetteville United Methodist Church.
Friends and family may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home will be assisting the family.