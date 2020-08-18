BETTY SUMMERS, 85, of Cross Lanes, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. For full obituary please visit www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
