Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BETTY SUMMERS, 85, of Cross Lanes, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. For full obituary please visit www.kellerfuneralhome.net.