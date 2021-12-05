Betty Via Dec 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BETTY VIA 94, of South Charleston, went home to be with the, Lord Saturday 4, 2021, at home. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Betty Via Charleston Alum Creek Funeral Home Curry Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Reba Gibson Joyce Ann Vinson Lincolnogger Juanita "Nete" Rose Arrington Blank Beverly Dawn Steele Eleanor Miller James Lee Robertson Kevin Earl Fluharty Blank David Ray Poore Joan Frances Burke George William Monroe Blackshire Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 5, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists