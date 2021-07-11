BETTY WARNER, artist and musician, passed from this life on July 10, 2020.
She was born Betty Ann Greenlee in 1921 in Charleston, WV. She attended Charleston High School and Kanawha College (which later became Morris Harvey College and the University of Charleston).
In 1940, she married R. Lowell Warner, a chemist who later became Chief Technical Photographer at the Union Carbide South Charleston Technical Center. Betty and Lowell were Members of Christ Church Methodist in Charleston, WV. They were avid bird-watchers and enjoyed vacations in West Virginia state parks.
Betty was a first violinist in the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (now the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra). She also played violin as a member of a Charleston string quartet, led by violinist Richmond Houston. She was a board member of the Charleston Chamber Music Society.
As an artist, she specialized in watercolor. She had solo exhibitions at the West Virginia Culture Center, the University of Charleston, Ohio State University, West Virginia State University, the College of Wooster, and many others. One of her paintings, "Amish Farmstead, Sundown," appeared in the exhibit "More than Land or Sky: Art from Appalachia" at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC in 1981.
She left a statement about her art, which we are including here to give one last glimpse of this remarkable woman.
"I grew up on a hill overlooking my town," she wrote. "From my house, I could see the valley and its surrounding hills. In summer, my playground was the higher hills beyond my house where paths known only to children led through pine thickets, past small caves, and around the steep side of the hill to Face Rock, from which we could see almost the whole world.
"Inevitably, this is a part of what I am and what my art is. The constantly changing viewpoint of the hill dweller has, I believe, led me to expect visual surprises. . . in so many forms - a cattle-watering trough reflecting the August skies, one last fern sheltered by rocks against the coming winter, the geometry of a cluster of farm buildings, the calligraphy of a sassafras grove at the edge of a meadow.
"My way of thinking, seeing, and painting is affected by these hills and mountains, farms and forests, snowstorms and summer showers. In these, I find visual joys that demand to be painted."
A graveside service for close family members was held for Betty on July 16, 2020, but a funeral was omitted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Greenlee, and her three children: Constance Warner, Tim Warner, and Brent Warner.