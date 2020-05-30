Betty Williams Szczutkowski

BETTY DELORIS WILLIAMS SZCZUTKOWSKI, age 82, left us in the early morning when softly came the dawn. She went home to join her Heavenly family on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Waiting to greet her, was her husband Arthur Joseph Szczutkowski, (Mom) grandmother, Maude Mae Roberts Williams and her father Russell Olin Williams.
Betty met her late husband, Arthur Joseph Sczcutkowski, while attending Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida. Together they enjoyed 25 years in the Florida sun gardening, fishing, gemology, and rock collecting. They retired in 1996 and moved to West Virginia to live out their remaining years surrounded by their family.
Some people only walk on this earth a short time. All too soon, she had to say goodbye to her beloved granddaughter, Licia Rutherford who had passed away tragically.
Mother, you brought us into this world and it's hard to imagine a life without you. You were there when we took our first breath. You helped us to navigate our life's path. You were our champion through life's trials and victories. Dearest Mom, you have left us, your smiling face we'll see no more, but we will struggle on until we meet you on that Celestial Shore. With love and much affection, your daughter, Marilyn Rutherford Pauley; sons, Bill (Robin) Rutherford, Tracy (Penny) Graley and Toby Graley. You also leave 5 grandchildren, Tracy Graley Jr., Donald Pauley Jr., Stephanie Graley Barefield, Joe Ballew and Lydia Rutherford; 15 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and many cousins who love you dearly.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston with Pastor Scott Beha officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV.