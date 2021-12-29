BEULAH BURDETTE (STRICKLAND), 79, of Charleston, WV passed away December 21, 2021 in CAMC Memorial HospiceCare after a battle with dementia. Beulah was born December 2, 1942 to the late Mark D. and Narcissus Newhouse Strickland.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her son, Arnold Burdette; and siblings, Goldie and Tommy.
Beulah had worked B&B Market, Foodland in Sissonville, and then went on to assist her husband, Brooks, in the drywall business for many years. Beulah especially enjoyed bowling in leagues in the Kanawha Valley. Beulah didn't know a stranger, always making friends, being around people, helping those in need.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 61 years, Kyle "Brooks" Burdette; daughter, Lisa Gray (Joe); siblings, Rosa Carpenter, and Hubert Strickland; grand-daughter, Lorie Burdette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Due to the Covid Pandemic the family requests only a private gathering of family and close friends will be an hour before the service at the funeral home.