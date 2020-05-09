Beulah (Collins) Vance

BEULAH MAE (COLLINS) VANCE, 90, of Whitman, West Virginia, beloved wife and mother joined her husband, son, and loved ones in heaven on Thursday, May 7, 2020, passing quietly at her home.
Her beautiful memories will live on in her two children, Sharon Davis (Gary) and Ted Vance (Kelli); her daughter-in-law, Lynn Vance; her five grandchildren, Bryan Davis (Katie), Jeffrey Davis, Zac (Lindsay), Will, and Logan Vance; six great - grandchildren, Mason, Hailey, Dallas, William, and Mia Davis, and Benjamin Vance; and her sister, Diana Greene (Jerry), as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Turley and Gertrude Collins; her son, Walter; brothers, Robert, Milton, Junior, Ronald, and Larry; and sisters, Gloria, Bonita, Susie, and Lucille.
Born March 22, 1930, at Ethel, West Virginia, she graduated from Logan High School. She married William Bryan Vance on October 29, 1947, and they shared 71 happy years together. She worked many years in the shoe department at Logan Mercantile, Island Creek Stores at Monaville, and ended her working career as a postmaster at Whitman.
She was a faithful servant of Christ for 74 years, one of the founding members of Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, auxiliary leader, choir member, and church secretary / treasurer for many years. Her voice was pure and clear and she used her talent to honor God. Along with her son, Walter, his wife, Lynn, and their good friend, Sue Maynard and Roy Elkins, they traveled all around the area as the Christian Way Singers spreading the Gospel through song. She was the consummate care giver throughout her life, joyfully sacrificing her own life to care for others. A truly good cook. Her chicken and dumplings and delicious cakes were always the first things gone at any church dinner.
Memories of her singing hymns while she worked in the kitchen will always bring a smile to those who knew her. Even as dementia crept in and stole her mind away, she would still sing along with her favorite tunes up to the end.
A celebration of Beulah's life will be held at Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday, May 9, beginning at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Her loving grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family cannot begin to thank Niwana Napier and Danny Vance for all they have done these past several years to make Beulah's life so much better. Eternal thanks and gratitude to them.
In lieu of flowers, the family would much appreciate anyone wishing to celebrate Beulah's life to make a Donation to Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 360, Mt. Gay, WV 25637, in her name.
