Beulah Howard

BEULAH MARIE HOWARD passed away December 23, 2020 after a long illness.
She was born in Logan, WV, on June 9, 1924 to Telia and Elmer Workman. She grew up in Logan County where she met her Husband, Robert (Bob) and after the War (WWII) they lived in Morgantown until Bob received his Chemical Engineering Degree from WVU. They then moved to Nitro where she was a Homemaker raising their four children, Bobbie Howard, Sharon Thomas, Charlie Howard and Bill Howard.
Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Bobbie, son-in-law Homer Thomas, sisters Beattie Cook (Arnold), Jean Forbes (Ted) and brother Edsel Workman (Anna).
She is survived by her daughter Sharon (granddaughter Missy and great grandchildren Whitni and Hunter, great great grandchildren Braeya and Kingston), Charlie (grandsons Connor and Spencer), Bill (spouse Debbie and grandchildren Megan and Adam).
Beulah was devoted to her children throughout her entire life, always giving and loving.
The Family would like to thank all of the Staff at Cabell Healthcare Culloden WV for their kindness to Mom the last few years. They made all of our lives better because we knew Mom was cared for and loved during her long illness there.
Due to COVID-19, the Family will have a private service later in the week.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is helping the Howard Family and condolences and wishes may be sent through them at www.cookefuneralhome.com.