BEULAH M. CLARK, 86, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away August 25, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be in Beech Hill Cemetery in Southside, WV, Friday, August 28, 2020. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, WV, is serving the family.
