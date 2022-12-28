Thank you for Reading.

BEULAH MAE LITTLE, 96 of Leon, passed away Friday December 23, 2022 at Holzer Senior Care, Gallipolis OH. Beulah was a member of Wolfe Valley Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Senior Citizens Center and enjoyed her fellowship there.

Born May 26, 1926 in Leon she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lona Boles. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Little; siblings, James Boles, Marie McClure, Goldie Graham, Ocie Smith, Betty Robbins and Ruth Kidd.

Tags

Recommended for you