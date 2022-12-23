Thank you for Reading.

Beverley Ann Hobbs
SYSTEM

BEVERLEY ANN HOBBS, 67 of Ashford WV, born September 5, 1955, in South Charleston, WV to William and Deloris Turley, passed to her Heavenly home on Saturday December 17, 2022, after a brave, year-long battle with cancer.

Beverley owned and operated The Amish Country Store in Marmet, WV, opening with Michael Hobbs in 1994. Beverley worked throughout her battle and never gave up. She had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. She was a firecracker and loved her family fiercely. Bev's passing is not only a loss for her family, but the community. She helped many people during her 28 years in business. She attended Duval High School.

Tags

Recommended for you