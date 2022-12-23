BEVERLEY ANN HOBBS, 67 of Ashford WV, born September 5, 1955, in South Charleston, WV to William and Deloris Turley, passed to her Heavenly home on Saturday December 17, 2022, after a brave, year-long battle with cancer.
Beverley owned and operated The Amish Country Store in Marmet, WV, opening with Michael Hobbs in 1994. Beverley worked throughout her battle and never gave up. She had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. She was a firecracker and loved her family fiercely. Bev's passing is not only a loss for her family, but the community. She helped many people during her 28 years in business. She attended Duval High School.
Preceding her in death, father, Bill Turley and nephew, Bobby Fields.
She is survived by her mother, Jean Turley of Sod, the love of her life, Michael Hobbs of Ashford, daughter, GariAnn (Gerald) Boggs of Fraziers Bottom and son, Bradley Linville (Cambria Mitchell) of Peytona. Five grandchildren, Miranda (Timothy) Jarrell Scott Depot, Joshua Boggs of Texas, Adam, Bryce and Lilly Boggs of Fraziers Bottom. One great-grandchild, Isabella Jarrell of Scott Depot. Two sisters, Debbie (CW) Sigman of South Charleston and Paula (Alan) Jones of Griffithsville. Three nieces, Allyson Foster of Lexington, KY., and Jennifer Sigman and Diantha Smith of St. Albans.
We love her with our whole hearts and will forever miss her. But we thank God for His promise that we will be reunited in heaven.
A gathering of friends and family to honor the life of Beverley will be 6 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.