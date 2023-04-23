BEVERLEY JUNE CASTO, 81, of Red House passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She attended Poca High School and was a member of the Buffalo Chapter No. 150, Order of the Eastern Star. Beverley spent many years in the upholstery business and enjoyed the time she spent working with upholstery and furniture.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur Ray Bailey and Velma A. Johnson Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Burton Doyle Casto and her son, Kason Casto.
Survivors include her sons, Kevin (Sandy) Casto of Red House, Kerry (Devona) Casto of Liberty and Kazen Casto of Morgantown; daughter -in- law, Misty Sigman of Red House; grandchildren, Danielle (Andrew) Burdette, Kristin Massile, Kerry Ray Casto II, Michelle Casto, Michael Doyle Casto, and Darren (Felicia) Casto; great-grandchildren, Zander, Aiden, Joslyn, Greyson, Janson, Sophia, Avery and Emersyn.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday April 24, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Ray Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Eleanor. An Eastern Star service will be held at 12:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.