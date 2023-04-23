Thank you for Reading.

Beverley June Casto
BEVERLEY JUNE CASTO, 81, of Red House passed away Wednesday April 19, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She attended Poca High School and was a member of the Buffalo Chapter No. 150, Order of the Eastern Star. Beverley spent many years in the upholstery business and enjoyed the time she spent working with upholstery and furniture.

She was the daughter of the late Arthur Ray Bailey and Velma A. Johnson Bailey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Burton Doyle Casto and her son, Kason Casto.

