BEVERLY A. STAMPER, 71, of Comfort, died peacefully at home on March 30, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband: Dan Russell Stamper Sr.; and parents: Norwood and Alma Mae Adkins Bayless.
Surviving are her daughter: Meleila (Josh) Williams of Seth; son, Dan Russell (Ambrosia Leigh) Stamper Jr. of Geraldine, Ala.; sister: Evonne Goldsburg of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren: Courtney, Levi and Natalie; and great-grandchild: Jydan.
Graveside Service and Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with Rev. Roger Eskins officiating.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.