BEVERLY ALANE (MULLINS) GIBSON, 72, formerly of Nitro, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Hospice House, South Charleston, after a fifteen-year stay at Valley Center Nursing facility.
Beverly was a 1968 graduate of Nitro High School. She served the Lord in ministry opportunities within local churches, her neighborhood, and family.
Beverly was the daughter of the late Rexford and Ramona Mullins. She is survived by one sister, Deborah Thomas (Kenneth) of Cross Lanes; two children, Alane Michelle Javins (J.R.) of Imperial, Pennsylvania, and Melissa Little; seven grandchildren, J. Tyler (Krysten) Wolfe, Tristin (Brittany) Wolfe, Courtland Wolfe, Krystin Little, Jackson Javins, Liam Javins, and Abram Javins; five great-grandchildren, Kyler Ryker, Judah, Bryar, and Alexander Wolfe; and one niece, Kelly Schleicher (Phillip) of Aberdeen, North Carolina.
Due to Covid conditions, please honor Beverly by wearing a mask to her funeral. Service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 5, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
