BEVERLY ANN HUDDLESTON WALKUP, 83 of Parkersburg passed away July 24, 2020.
She was born in Alloy, WV the daughter of the late Glen Ronald and Effie Jean Soulsby Huddleston.
She will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband, Stewart Daniel Walkup who passed away July 12, 2017.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church Debt Reduction Fund at 1710 23rd Street, Parkersburg, WV. 26101
