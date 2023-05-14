Beverly Ann Lucas May 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEVERLY ANN LUCAS, 85, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, in Charleston, with her sons and grandchildren by her side.A special thanks to Pastor Charles Bias, Susan Newhouse (her caregiver), friends, family, and neighbors for the food and prayers. And to the staff of Hafer Funeral Home.A memorial service will begin 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Elkview Baptist Church, with Pastor Charles Bias officiating.Visitation will be 11:30 to 1 p.m., at Elkview Baptist Church.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Job Market Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Neoma Lee Rhodes Julia Vorholt LeRoy Frances Handley Blake Adams Michael Landon Baria Thomas "Tom" Edward Orrison Julia Vorholt LeRoy Naomi Ruth Taylor Skiles John H. Goodwin Jr. Douglas A. McDaniel Daniel Joseph McCormick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success