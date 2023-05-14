Thank you for Reading.

BEVERLY ANN LUCAS, 85, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, in Charleston, with her sons and grandchildren by her side.

A special thanks to Pastor Charles Bias, Susan Newhouse (her caregiver), friends, family, and neighbors for the food and prayers. And to the staff of Hafer Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you