BEVERLY ANN McVEY FISHER, 75, of Bowie, MD and Charleston, WV went home to Heaven on June 2, 2023 after a short illness.
Beverly was born on September 5, 1947 in Hico, WV, the oldest child and only daughter of the late Richard and Agnes McVey. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Danny; son, Alan and sister-in-law, Lana McVey.
Bev. was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and Capital City Beauty College. She and Danny were married on June 1, 1968 and soon after began their seventeen years of ministry at Union Mission's Brookside Children's Home where they shared the love of Christ with many children and teenagers through those years.
All three of their children were born while serving at Union Mission and, living in a house on the Brookside campus, their work there became a family ministry.
After Danny was called to pastor a local church in Charleston, Bev continued to work at Union Mission serving in various capacities. With the added role of Pastor's wife, she continued to minister alongside Danny until his death in 2006. Due to declining health, she retired from Union Mission Ministries as the Executive Secretary to the CEO after serving there a total of 50 years.
Beverly was a faithful servant with a kind heart and sweet spirit. Her faith in God never wavered, even through difficult times. Her whole life was dedicated to ministering to others. She cared for her mother-in-law and husband through their illnesses. She was a phenomenal cook, often cooking for a crowd, loved to sing, dance in the kitchen and was the best mom and grandma. Although she'll be greatly missed, we're thankful she's now rejoicing with her Savior and reunited with family she loved so dearly.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandy (Lou) Carrico of Kernersville, NC; Janet (Jason) Johnson of Bowie, MD; brothers George (Elaine) McVey of Berkeley Springs, and Greg McVey of St. Albans; daughter-in-law, Miriam Fisher of Falls View; seven grandchildren, Isaac (fiancé Natalie Mitchell) and Moriah Carrico of Kernersville, NC; Emma, Lily, Mara and Jude Johnson of Bowie, MD and Micaiah Fisher of Falls View; nephews, Brian and Alex McVey, nieces, Ann Marie Jenkins and Annie McVey and a host of cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, June 9, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, officiated by Rev. Jim Smith. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - Noon and with the service at Noon. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bowie Spring Assisted Living and Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion during Bev's illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 112, Charleston, WV 25312.