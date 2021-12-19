BEVERLY DAWN STEELE, born April 28, 1970, a lifelong resident of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2021, at CAMC Memorial after she couldn't be resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Barbara Steele and sister Brenda Vermillion. She was also preceded in death by her fur babies, Ranger, Lila, Roxie and Pippett. She leaves behind her beloved family, sisters Debra and Kathy of Charleston and Glenda of KY; brother Glen (Linda) of TX; nieces Brittany (Matt) Andruzis, of Charleston and Kasey Flowers of KY; nephews Justin Steele of Charleston and Michael Derrick of CO; great-nephews Ryder and Warren Andruzis of Charleston, brother-in-law, Jimbo Leach; fur babies Reese and Mallow; aunts; uncles; numerous cousins and many friends, too many to list, that she considered family.
Bev was a 1988 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a college graduate of WV State University. She was a longtime employee of CASCI. She attended Garrison Ave. FWB Church. Always a giving person, even until the end, she was an organ donor. She loved animals and was an avid environmentalist, doing what she could to make this world a better place and encouraging others to do the same. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Bev was the most kind-hearted person. She had a giving soul. Her smile and sassy attitude will be missed by many. She loved the Lord and is now in Heaven with Him and her Beloved Mom. Her laughter and memory will linger in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Per her wishes she has been cremated and a memorial Celebration of her Life will be held at Garrison Avenue Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Friends may visit from 11 - 1, with a service at 1 p.m.
The family, per Bev's wishes, asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter in her name.