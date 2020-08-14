BEVERLY RATCLIFFE GRAHAM. It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Ratcliffe Graham, 77, announce her passing on Sunday, August 2 at her home in Mobile, Alabama.
Beverly was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Martha & Earl Latham on February 6, 1943. After her father's unexpected death, she was adopted as a young child by Burl Gene Ratcliffe, who loved her like his own. Bev graduated from South Charleston High School in 1961 and in 1965, Beverly & Quentin married in West Virginia after being high school sweethearts. This month would have been their 55th wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her loving husband Quentin, her oldest daughter Mrs. Marty Graham O'Gwynn & her husband Edward III, her daughter Mrs. Leslie Graham Ryan & her husband Sean, & her five beautiful grandchildren Holden, Frances, Camille, Graham & Zachary, who she adored. Also survived by her two brothers, Bill Ratcliffe & Burl Gene Ratcliffe Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents & her son Mathew Todd Graham, who she missed terribly every day since his passing almost 10 years ago.
Beverly was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to: CUMC, 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL 36609.