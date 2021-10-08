BEVERLY HARLESS, was born May 25 1936. The Daughter of Cyrus G. Hill and Ruth Woodall Hill. Besides her parents she was proceeded in death by her brother Cyrus G. Hill Jr. (CG).
Beverly is survived by her husband of 66 years, James H. Harless; and her sons James M. Harless Sr.(Pam) and Timothy H. Harless; grandson James M. Harless Jr.; and her granddaughter, Sydni Rose Ruth Patterson (George).
Beverly was a lifelong resident of Charleston. She attended Lincoln elementary and Junior High. She graduated from Stonewall High School class of 1954. Beverly was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. She was employed by C&P Telephone Company until her children were born. She then chose to become a homemaker and take care of her three boys. Beverly was past President and a lifetime member of Edgewood Garden Club and she joined in 1975, (46 years) where she enjoyed many friendships. Beverly has donated her body to the Human Gift Registry of West Virginia University for the advancement of medical research.
There will be a memorial service held at Edgewood Country Club, October 9th from 12-3 p.m. Casual attire (no jeans please) due to the policy of Edgewood Country Club.
In lieu of flowers - please make a donation in her name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive., Tampa, FL 33607 US.