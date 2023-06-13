Beverly Thompson Francesa

BEVERLY "COOKIE" THOMPSON FRANCESA passed away June 12, 2023, at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill with her loving nephew Gant Montgomery watching over her final moments.
Cookie was born in Oak Hill on November 13, 1943, to Dr. and Mrs. J.B. Thompson.
She graduated from Collins High School in 1961 and went on to complete her education at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.
In 1967, she and Pete Francesa were married, and they began their married life in Beckley, where she taught at Stratton Jr. High and later at Woodrow Wilson, completing her career as Math Supervisor for Raleigh County Schools.
Cookie and Pete were loyal and avid followers of Woodrow Wilson sports, were members of First Baptist Church in Beckley, and were involved in the Beckley community.
After Pete's death in 2013, Cookie lived a quiet life attending a book club, playing Bunco with dear friends, and spending happy times with her family in Oak Hill.
She will be forever remembered and loved by her heart-broken sister Marilyn Montgomery, her nephews Michael Montgomery and his wife Jill of Clayton, North Carolina, and Gant Montgomery of Oak Hill; her great-niece, Marisa Montgomery of Oak Hill; and Pete's nephew Jim McDaniel and his sister Debbie McDaniel of Charleston.
Cookie was totally devoted to her family, was loyal to long-time childhood friends, and much loved by all who knew her in Beckley. Her loving and generous spirit will live in our hearts forever.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Pete and Beverly "Cookie" Francesa Fund at the Beckley Area Foundation, 1210 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801.
Services will be held at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15. Friends are invited to visit one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highlawn Cemetery.