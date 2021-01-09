Beverly Wilson

BEVERLY ANN WILSON, 73 of Peytona, WV passed away at the Marmet Center on January 5th, 2021.
She was an operation manager at Prudential Insurance. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Wilson and her parents Dennis and Mary Kirk.
She is survived by her brother Dennis "Sam" Kirk (Donna) of Saint Albans WV, son Roy Ferrell, Jr. (Melinda) of Peytona WV; grandchildren Colton Ferrell of Knoxville, TN, and Ali Ferrell of Peytona WV; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, January 10th 2021, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville WV, with Donnie Pauley officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery, Drawdy WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
