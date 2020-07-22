BEVIL LEE HOLSTINE, 84 of Belle passed away July 21, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division following a short illness.
He was a retired policeman with over twenty years of service for the Town of Belle, an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Salina Masonic Lodge #27 AF&AM, the Scottish Rite Bodies, the Belle Town Council and the Belle Lions Club. Bevil was also a member of the Farrar Memorial Baptist Church, Rand, later a member of Judson Baptist Church, Belle, where he served on the Deacon Board and was currently attending the Belle Church of the Nazarene.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Alfred and Mae McBride Holstine; brothers, Hildred, Kilmer and Ralph Holstine; and sisters, Zelma Eskins, Virginia Meadows, Freda Sizemore and Mary Elizabeth Selbe.
Surviving is his wife, Betty Elmore Holstine.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Bvld. West, Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London, with Pastor David Clark officiating.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.