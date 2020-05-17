BILL C. KEELING, 80 years old, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Oakland (Quinn) Keeling of Big Chimney, West Virginia; one brother, Charles H. Keeling; sister, Shirley Ann Pauley; his first son, Greg Keeling; and beloved grandson, Kevin Keeling Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Deloris (Martin) Keeling, also of Charleston, West Virginia; two sons, Kevin Keeling (Darlena Davis) of Scott Depot, West Virginia, and Billy (Pooch) Keeling of Charleston, West Virginia; five grandsons, Justin, Sam, Tony, Josh, and Ian Keeling; and two brothers, James L. Keeling of Scott Depot, West Virginia, and Bob Keeling of Akron, Ohio.
Bill worked for over fifty years in the car industry as a respected manager and owner. He enjoyed racing his car, number 15, across the finish line many times and watching his grandson, Ian, race, as well. He was also an avid WVU fan.
Bill was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Elkview, West Virginia, and later Providence Baptist of Scott Depot, West Virginia. He cherished time with his family and grandchildren especially, and the memories they made with him are priceless, which will carry them throughout their lives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, West Virginia, is serving the Keeling family.