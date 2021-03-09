BILL M. WHITTINGTON, 91 of Buffalo passed away Sunday March 7, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital. Bill had a quote that he told everyone "I've lived a good life." He attended the Buffalo Church of God. He was a U.S Army veteran and retired from Ravenswood Aluminum (Constellium Rolled Products). Bill served on the town council and was Mayor of the Town of Buffalo for many years. He enjoyed cooking, farming, gardening and spending time in the outdoors. He loved watching sports especially the Cincinnati Reds, WVU football and WVU basketball.
Bill was the son of the late Otis Whittington and Edith Helen (Johnson) Shonkwiler. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jackie Whittington and Raymond Whittington.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sophia Grimes Whittington; daughter, Melody (Bill) Matthews of Buffalo; son, Billy (Brenda) Whittington of Buffalo; grandson, Anthony (Rebecca) Whittington; great grandchildren, Bryson, Kelsey and Braylea, all of Wayne county; nephews, James Otis Whittington, Phillip Whittington and Nyle Whittington.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday March 10, at the Buffalo Church of God with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
