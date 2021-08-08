BILL OLEN WYMER was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
Bill sadly passed away August 3,2021 at the age of 83. He was born to Carl and Irene Wymer on May 20,1938. After graduating high school, Bill joined the U.S army and was primarily stationed in Germany. After his service, he attended West Virginia State University. He was quite an athlete, playing football, baseball, and wrestled while he attained a Bachelor's of Science in Business. Bill was an entrepreneur during his lifetime. He was a successful owner and businessman in industries ranging from coal mining to commercial real estate, developing the Player's Club in Charleston, West Virginia.
His love for his wife, Dee, and his three boys were unparalleled during his life. Once Bill retired, his new passion was focused on his six grandchildren, Joseph, Alexander, Kristie, Tate, Mason, and Michael. His love for them and the love his kids gave back to him was immeasurable.
He is survived by his three sons, David (Lisa), Bill (Patricia), and Steven (Marti).
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. August 8, 2021 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209, followed by a Celebration of life at the Bradenton Tennis Club, in Bradenton, Florida.
Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com