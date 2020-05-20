BILL R. "BILLY" McLAUGHLIN, 92, of St. Albans, formerly of Dunbar, passed from this life on May 17, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was born August 1, 1917, to the late Leslie H. and Virgie C. McLaughlin.
Bill graduated from Dunbar High School in 19045 and was an Army Air Force veteran of WWII. He was a retired member of millwright Local 443. Bill was also a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in St. Albans.
He loved the outdoors, his garden, yard work, also hunting and fishing with his dad, brothers, sons, grandsons, and friends at their camp in Calhoun County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Brooks and Bob McLaughlin; sisters, Norma Reed, Phyllis Owens and Joan Melton; and grandson, Jimmy Meeks.
Left to share Bill's memory are his wife, Mary McLaughlin of St. Albans; sons, Michael (Sandy) McLaughlin of Alkol and Steve (Becky) McLaughlin of Buckhannon; daughters, Cathy J. McLaughlin of Ohio, Jean (Jim) Meeks of Florida and Dianna (Christopher) Curry of Huntington; five grandchildren Justin Meeks, Matthew McLaughlin, Lauren Curry, MacKenzie Curry and Kaela Vickers; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Jim Phillips and Pastor Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
A walk through visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peters united Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.