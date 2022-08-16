BILL WANDLING, surrounded by his family, passed away on Sunday afternoon, August 14.
BILL WANDLING, surrounded by his family, passed away on Sunday afternoon, August 14.
He was born at home in Given (Jackson County) on December 11, 1937 to Clair and Edna Wandling.
In the early forties Bill's family moved to Dunbar where he excelled in music. He sang in both the Junior and Senior High All County Choruses. Bill was drum major of his high school band and won awards at the Kanawha County Majorette Festival.
He attended Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston) where he majored in music education. Upon graduation Bill became the band and choral director of Sissonville Junior and Senior High School. Later, he taught at South Charleston, Roosevelt, Horace Mann, and Lincoln Junior High Schools as well as many elementary schools, mostly near Sissonville. Bill was Field Marshall of the Kanawha County Majorette Festival and directed the choir of his home church, Central United Methodist Church. It was almost impossible to go anywhere with him without being stopped by one or more former students for prolonged conversations.
While at Morris Harvey, Bill met the love of his life, Thelma Ann Allender. They married on January 25, 1958 and celebrated 64 years of marriage this year. They had two children, Eddie, who married Mendy Rogers and now lives in Tyler, TX, and Ellen, who married Michael Abbott and resides in Statesville, North Carolina.
Above all else, he loved his family. He is now reunited with his parents, Clair and Edna Wandling; and his brother Edgar Wandling, who preceded him in death.
Bill is survived by his wife, Thelma Ann Wandling; his two children and their spouses; five grandchildren and their spouses; and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, 4615 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
