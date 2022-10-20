BILLIE DELORES (GIBBS) SAMPSON, 89, of Elkview, WV passed away on October 16, 2022.
She was born in Elkview, WV on August 22, 1933, to Thomas & Pearl Copenhaver. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, William Gibbs; brother, Bob Copenhaver; and sisters, Betty Street, Leola Humphries, and Doris Ann Casto Graham.
She is survived by her husband Jack Sampson of Elkview, sons, Dr. Michael (Judy) Gibbs of Barboursville, WV, Thomas Gibbs, Elk Hills, WV, Stephen (Tia) Gibbs of Lebanon, Ohio; Stepsons, Adam (Jean)Sampson, and Scottie Sampson; stepdaughters, Lynn (Robert) Bramley, and Anne Dailey.
Grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Gibbs of Wytheville, VA., Mark (Erin) Gibbs of Centreville, Va., Aaron Gibbs (Cassie) of Charleston WV, Jed Gibbs, Catlin Gibbs of Charleston, WV, Nathan (Samantha) Gibbs of Walkersville, MD, Constance (Evan)Drew of Jacksonville, Fl.; great grandchildren, Kyleigh & Colesen Gibbs, Declan Gibbs, Jacob Gibbs, Evelyn & Aurora Drew; and many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana who lived out her Christian faith. After raising her family, she graduated from Marshall University in 1986, with an Associate degree in Computer Science. Graduating with honors. She worked at the WVDHHR as an accounting assistant until her retirement in 1998. She loved her work family, and many coworkers called her "Mom."
Upon retirement and throughout her life she loved to travel with her children and grandchildren to their sporting events and vacations. She was an avid Marshall fan. In 2014, she married the love of her life Jack, and enjoyed many trips and vacations to see their children and grandchildren. She loved reading, cooking for her family especially her famous blackberry cobbler. She also enjoyed her breakfast bunch on Thursday mornings and Friday nights at the Elk River Community Center.
She was a member of the Advent Christian Church and supported her first husband's ministry in Morning Star Advent Christian Church, Point Pleasant, WV where they raised their family. In her later years, she enjoyed attending Elk Valley Advent Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, WV, at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, with visitation from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service and officiated by Dr. Larry Greene. Burial will be at Tyler Mountain Memorial Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607