BILLIE DELORES (GIBBS) SAMPSON, 89, of Elkview, WV passed away on October 16, 2022.

She was born in Elkview, WV on August 22, 1933, to Thomas & Pearl Copenhaver. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, William Gibbs; brother, Bob Copenhaver; and sisters, Betty Street, Leola Humphries, and Doris Ann Casto Graham.

