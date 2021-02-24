Mrs. BILLIE GAYE "COUNTS" JARVIS of Charleston, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Billie was 74 years young.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edsel "Ed" Jarvis; two children, David and John; six grandchildren; and three great grand children.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387.
A graveside service will begin at 2 pm, Friday, February 26, 2021, with Pastor Art Morrison officiating, at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends and visitors from 1:30 - 2 pm.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.