BILLIE HILEMAN, 73, passed away after a short illness on November 19, 2020 in Lexington, KY where she resided the past three years. Billie was born on September 11, 1947 to Dewey and Genevia Shaffer, one of four children. Billie graduated from Sissonville High School in 1965, and spent her life focusing on needs of others.
She worked many years in retail and service industries where she could make sure her customers were always happy. She always had a smile to share with others, along with her great sense of humor and caring personality. She loved canning, hard work, and had a talent for quilting. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by both parents, spouse Hershel Taft, sister, Donna Jean Crockett, and brother Dewey Wayne Shaffer.
She is survived by her daughters, Tonya King (William) and Angela Hileman, grandsons Alex and Aidan, and brother Sanford "Sam" Shaffer.
Due to her personal wishes, along with public health considerations, there will be no public visitation or services.
Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico, WV.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Hileman Family.