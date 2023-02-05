Billie J. Blair Feb 5, 2023 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLIE J. BLAIR, 84 of Kanawha City, passed away on February 1, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.Billie was preceded in death by her husband, John Q. Blair and parents Edward K. and Mary Alice Keenan.She was a longtime member of the Belle Church of Christ. She retired from Appalachian Power Company's Kanawha River Plant with 30-plus years of service as an Office Supervisor.She was a very caring and giving person that gave generously to many charities.Billie is survived by her nephew, Terry W. Blair of Kanawha City, longtime special friend, Audra Pauley of Pinch, WV, her Aunt, Addie Mae Fannin of Moorehead, Kentucky and several cousins.As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Blair family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you Local Spotlight Brenda Joyce Gibson Wolfe Patricia Ann Moore Deborah Lynn “Debbie Miller Mary Jane “Janie” Means Ramona Jean Gibson Gloria Jean Bumgardner Jerry Lee Beckett Herman Myers Carl Leon Bennett Larry Wayne Knuckles Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 5, 2023 Daily Mail WV CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program