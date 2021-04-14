BILLIE JEAN STAMPER passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021, at Ravenswood Care Center.
She was born on March 10, 1933, in Kentucky, daughter of the late Roe and Nannie Burnett Hollon.
She volunteered for many years at Jackson General Hospital, in the Ladies Auxiliary.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Stamper of Ravenswood, and her brothers, Stanley Hollon and Alvie Hollon.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sandra S. Casto (Joe) of Ravenswood, WV; George R. Stamper (Karen) of Greenville, NC; and Kimberly D. Sparks (Kelly) of Pickerington, OH. She will forever be remembered by her 5 grandchildren, Jessica Casto, Randall Stamper (Thi), April Tipton (Michael), Cole and Ella Sparks; 1 great grandson, Luke Tipton; brother, Forrest Hollon of Galveston, TX; and sister, Sue Bragg of Buckeye Lake, OH.
There will be a private family service with Michael Tipton officiating. Entombment will be at Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.