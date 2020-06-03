BILLIE MORRIS PARSONS, age 92, entered into rest Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born October 5, 1927 in Kimberly to Gillie and Minnie Parsons. Billie married Roena Kincaid Parsons who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his son Dennis Parsons.
Billie is survived by son Gregory (Doris, deceased) Parsons; daughters Carolyn (John, deceased) Hughes, Jeanette (Gary) Williams and Debbie (Jeff) Seaman; grandchildren Paul Michael Hughes, Megan Hughes, Billy "Rusty" Parsons, Heather Parsons, Chris Parsons, Todd Parsons, Ricky Parsons, Cindy Williams, Amy Stewart and Staci Elkins; daughter-in-law Jeanie Parsons; three sisters and one brother and eighteen great-grandchildren
A private graveside service for family will be held at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV. In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonfuneral.com. Pennington-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Parsons family.