BILLIE RUTH ROGERS, 78, of Winifrede, entered the gates of Heaven on June 21, 2020, at the Richburg, S.C., home of her son, Gene.
She retired from Barracks Automotive in Charleston after many years of service as a service manager and was a member of Winifrede Community Church.
She was preceded in death by sons: Kevin Lee and Gene Rogers; parents: Bill and Allie Alderman; and brothers: Larry, Dick and Donnie Alderman.
Surviving are son: Paul Rogers of Savannah, Ga.; brother: Gerald Ray (Delores) Knapp of Winifrede; sisters-in-law: Sonja Ann Knapp and Connie Alderman, both of Winifrede; grandchildren: Chad Allen Rogers of Culloden, Kevin Rogers Jr. of N.C., Christina (Chad) Bailey of Milton, Alishia Rogers of N.C.; many great - grandchildren and a host of friends.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Rev. Richard Justice officiating.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.